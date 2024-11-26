North Carolina Fires Head Coach Mack Brown
The North Carolina Tar Heels have fired head coach Mack Brown, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. The news has been confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.
North Carolina formally announced Brown's impending departure in an official statement on Tuesday morning.
"Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all he has done for Carolina football and our university," athletic director Bubba Cunningham said. "Over the last six seasons – his second campaign in Chapel Hill -- he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl, while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks. He and his wife Sally have done an outstanding job supporting the Carolina community, including raising funds for UNC Children's Hospital while hosting other popular events such as the Ladies Day Clinic. Both also have been terrific in leading our program during some incredibly tough stretches, including the tragic passing of wide receiver Tylee Craft this season.
"Coach Brown has led the Carolina football program back into the national conversation as we improved the program's facilities, significantly increased the size of the staff, invested in salaries and bolstered our nutrition and strength and conditioning programs. He also has been a dedicated fundraiser, strengthening the football endowment while also supporting our other sports programs.
We thank Coach Brown for his dedication to Carolina, and wish him, Sally and their family all the best."
Brown will coach North Carolina in its season finale at home against NC State on Saturday, but a decision has yet to be made on whether or not Brown will coach the program in the bowl game.
Brown is 6-5 this year in the sixth season of his second stint as the head coach in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels were embarrassed this past Saturday, losing to Boston College 41-21 on the road in a game that was not even as competitive as the final margin. North Carolina trailed 41-7 with just under six minutes to play, but scored two late touchdowns to lose by 20.
The news of Brown's dismissal comes just one day after the 73-year-old said that he planned to return next season. Brown did note, however, that it would be up to Cunningham on whether or not he would be back. Additionally, Brown reportedly contemplated retirement in the locker room earlier this season after losing 70-50 to James Madison in embarrassing fashion.
The Tar Heels righted the ship after four straight losses that began with that James Madison defeat in late September. Entering last Saturday's contest with Boston College, North Carolina had won three straight games to clinch a bowl berth.
However, with the on-field product declining and the recruiting taking a nose dive over the last couple of seasons, Brown is out and the program will now commence a national coaching search for his replacement.
Brown is the first coach to be fired from an ACC school this cycle.