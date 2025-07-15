Auburn’s Hugh Freeze Defends the Large Amount of Golf He Plays
Hugh Freeze's golf game is a major talking point this offseason. Coming off two straight losing seasons to begin his tenure at Auburn, it's probably not what fans would like to hear people talking about at SEC media days this year, but here we are.
On Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joked about how much golf the TIgers coach is playing, something he's done previously on social media. This left Freeze to answer for his tee times at his media availability on Tuesday.
"I really hadn't had to defend it. You know, it' something I enjoy doing, but I assure you it does not take away from my time working to take Auburn back to the top of the college football world," Freeze told the media.
This does not appear to be a story that is going away. In fact, it may just be gaining steam. AL.com tried to figure out just how much golf Freeze was playing back in June.
It was the first thing that David Pollack asked Freeze about during an interview last week.
While Freeze continues to defend the amount he plays, the conversation has shifted an incredible amount from when he was first hired at Auburn. In February 2023 there was a story on On3 about how little time he'd had to play since he took the Tigers job. Apparently, he's found the time.