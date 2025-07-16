Barstool Sports Expected to Land College Football Pregame Show on Fox Sports
The Fox Sports television lineup is about to look much, much different—even on college football Saturdays.
A few days after FS1 canceled three shows, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that Fox Sports is nearing a deal with founder Dave Portnoy that would bring Barstool Sports content to the television network with daily shows to compete with ESPN.
According to The Athletic, that agreement would include a college football pregame show that would air on Fox Sports before Big Noon Kickoff, the network's top college football show, ahead of select Big Ten games.
Big Noon Kickoff, which first premiered in 2019, typically begins at 10 a.m. ET. On the show's official website, Fox Sports states that Big Noon Kickoff will go live at 9 a.m. ET for a three-hour special for "select weeks throughout the season."