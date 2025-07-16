Big Ten Tightens Stance on College Football Playoff Expansion
The Big Ten conference is in a current gridlock with the SEC regarding the future of the College Football Playoff.
The league's current stance? They're not compromising on their preferred format unless the SEC makes some changes to their scheduling, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of On3.
According to McMurphy, the Big Ten will not back off its preferred format, which would guarantee the league four automatic qualifiers, unless the SEC decides to add a ninth conference game.
If the two conferences are unable to come to an agreement, the 12-team playoff will continue for the 2026 season.
Initially, the SEC and Big Ten wanted four automatic bids each, in a proposal that would guarantee the ACC and Big 12 two apiece in a 16-team format. The ACC and Big 12 pushed back against it. SEC coaches began pushing back against it as well, voicing support for a format where there would be five automatic qualifiers across the board and 11 at-large bids in a 16-team playoff.
Now, it appears that the Big Ten is not planning to support the 5+11 format anytime soon - or at least as long as the SEC remains at eight conference games. The reason? The Big Ten plays nine conference games currently and feels that it will be at a disadvantage compared to the SEC by the committee for the 11 at-large spots.
There will certainly be more bargaining to be had before the 2026 CFP format is set in stone.