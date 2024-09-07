Bijan Robinson, Former College Stars Troll Michigan After Texas Rolls to Lopsided Win
The highly anticipated clash between No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan on Saturday quickly turned into a laugher.
The Longhorns missed a 43-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, but they rebounded to score on their next four drives and opened up a 24–3 lead over the Wolverines at halftime.
The game felt over at the break—and it sure was. Texas closed out a 31–12 victory against the defending national champs in front of a sold-out crowd at Michigan Stadium.
During the game, former Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson chimed in on social media, proclaiming Texas as the "future of college football."
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who starred for three seasons at rival Ohio State, also took a jab at the Wolverines.
The rest of the college football world followed suit:
Quarterback Quinn Ewers starred for the Longhorns, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing. Texas's defense forced three turnovers and held the Wolverines to just one touchdown—a 31-yard pass from Davis Warren to Semaj Morgan—in the final few minutes when the game was all but over.
The Longhorns return to the gridiron next week to host UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Michigan will try to get back on track against Arkansas State on Saturday.