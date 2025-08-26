Bijan Robinson Shares His Impressions of Arch Manning Before Texas Opener
From a players' standpoint, it was running back Bijan Robinson who helped usher a rudderless Texas program into the Steve Sarkisian era. He ran for 1,100 yards in 2021 as the Longhorns weathered a 5–7 year of transition, and ran for 1,500 yards on a better-than-its-record 8–5 team in 2022.
However, Robinson just missed the quarterback already being talked about as the crown jewel of Sarkisian's reign—Arch Manning. Manning's freshman year at Texas came during Robinson's rookie year in the NFL, but according to the latter, the two players have still gotten to know each other in recent years.
"We've talked a lot since he's been there. He's a great dude, man," the Falcons running back said in a Tuesday afternoon interview with Sports Illustrated promoting College Colors Day. "He's really confident, he's super focused, and I know he's gonna do a great job this year for the team."
Manning went from playing in just two games in 2023 to 10 in 2024, throwing nine touchdowns against two interceptions while adding four scores on the ground.
"I'm excited to see how he's grown this offseason and what [Sarkisian] did with him," Robinson said. "I think he's gonna do amazing things, and I'm excited to see it."
