Bill Belichick Attends Adult Coed Cheerleading Competition After Loss to Wake Forest
North Carolina lost to Wake Forest on Saturday, 28-12. With the loss the Tar Heels are now 4-6 and need to win the final two games on the schedule to be bowl eligible. Otherwise North Carolina's season will be over before December in the first year of the Bill Belichick era and won't even have a reality show to remember it by.
With the season winding down, Belichick took some time on Sunday to support his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who was in an adult coed cheerleading competition in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday. Belichick was spotted off to the side at Cheer Extreme All Stars X Evolution as Hudson and her team, Code Black, performed.
While that's the only look we have of Belichick at this point, you can see Code Black's full routine here. Hudson starts in the center back if you're interested.
Jordon posted a video of practice on Instagram a couple weeks ago.
Back in April she also posted a video of herself practicing some cheerleading in a North Carolina shirt with the hashtag "GeriatricCheerleaderSociety." Obviously, that's tongue in cheek since Hudson is only 24 years old and you'd have to be much older to be considered "geriatric."
With Wake Forest and X Evolution out of the way, Belichick and the Tar Heels can now focus on Duke. That game will air on ACC Network Saturday afternoon.