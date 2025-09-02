Jordon Hudson Seen Talking to Bill Belichick on UNC Sideline During Team Warmups
Bill Belichick lost his North Carolina debut on Monday night as the Tar Heels fell to TCU, 48-14. It was a star-studded affair that saw fans filing out the exit during the third quarter, but at least one fan stuck around until the end—Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Hudson was in attendance and watched the game from a suite with Michael Jordan, Randy Moss and Roy Williams. Hudson's whereabouts were of great interest to those who have been observing the coach/girlfriend/football program dynamic for the last few months.
In a press conference back in June, Belichick was asked by a local reporter if Hudson would be on the sidelines during games this season and the coach said that she "doesn't have any role in the UNC football program." People took that to mean she would not be on the sidelines, but there she was for the season opener talking to Belichick and others moments before disaster.
Obviously, having a few brief chats on the sidelines doesn't mean she's involved, but she does appear to have access to places most fans do not.