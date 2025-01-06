Bill Belichick Disses UNC's Rival Duke in Perfect First Tweet
Bill Belichick has officially made it onto X, formerly known as Twitter. The newly hired UNC coach sent out his first tweet on Monday, making waves in the football world.
Belichick delivered the perfect message for his debut tweet, paying homage to his now iconic "first words" he spoke as a kid: "Beat Duke." Now, as the UNC coach, these words about their rival team are even more fitting.
"'Beat Dook' my first words as a boy are my first words on X! Go Heels!! #GoHeels #ChapelBill #CarolinaFootball," Belichick wrote.
Seeing the 72-year-old former NFL coach tweet was something not many people had on their 2025 Bingo cards, but it was only a matter of time since Belichick entered the college football world. Many big name college coaches have X accounts and regularly tweet. It'll be interesting to see how Belichick utilizes his social media account during the 2025 season.