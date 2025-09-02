Bill Belichick's Emotionless Reaction to First UNC Touchdown Instantly Went Viral
The first drive of the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina got off to a roaring start, as the Tar Heels offense marched downfield for a touchdown to open Monday night's game against TCU.
The crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium erupted when Caleb Hood rushed the ball into the end zone for six points, capping off a successful seven-play, 83-yard drive. It seemed everyone in attendance was overjoyed for the first touchdown under Belichick. That is, everyone except for Belichick himself.
While the rest of the stadium excitedly celebrated the score, Belichick watched on without so much as a smile. His expressionless reaction was all too familiar for football fans, and it went viral on social media as fans noted how little had changed in the few years since he was last on an NFL sideline.
It was certainly an encouraging start, but Belichick isn't the type to get ahead of himself when it comes to celebrations.