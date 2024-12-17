Bill Belichick Secures First Transfer Portal Victory at North Carolina
The Bill Belichick era at Chapel Hill is officially underway.
On Monday, Belichick and North Carolina secured their first transfer portal coup after former Holy Cross offensive lineman Christo Kelly committed to the Tar Heels, per On3.
Kelly becomes the first player to commit to UNC since Belichick stunningly took up the head coaching role last week. The former New England Patriots coach made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier Monday and hinted that some transfer activity was in the works for North Carolina. Hours later, that statement proved true after Kelly joined the ranks.
Kelly is a redshirt senior, having had been at Holy Cross since 2020. He made the All-Patriot League Third Team in 2023 as a standout interior offensive lineman, and figures to provide some meaningful experience and protection in the trenches for the Tar Heels in 2025.
As Belichick suggested earlier Monday, there figure to be plenty more incoming transfers to bolster North Carolina's roster in his debut season as coach. UNC finished the 2024 season with a 6–6 record but went 3–5 in ACC play, finishing 13th in the conference.