Bill Belichick Shares Positive UNC Recruiting News Just Days After Taking Over
When Bill Belichick was named the new coach of North Carolina, the most common question of concern for the NFL legendary coach was if he could handle recruiting and NIL in the college football landscape.
Just about a week into his new role, Belichick already seems pretty comfortable dealing with recruiting. And, it sounds like the program has many players interested in committing to the Tar Heels ahead of the portal closing.
"We've been talking to a number of players and we have more coming in this week as part of the portal, that closes on Sunday, so we've got guys coming in pretty much every day this week," Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show. "We're selling the program but, quite honestly, we've had a lot of players and agents are coming to us saying that 'We wanna be part of the program.'"
Belichick admitted this part of the process reminds him a lot of the NFL, even though it is still a different environment.
"It's fun, and it's great to be at North Carolina, and great to be at this great university and back in the game. We're spending money, not as much as we spent in the NFL," Belichick continued. "It's a new landscape in college football, but honestly not too different—it's different, but this part of the process isn't too different from what we've dealt with in the NFL."
Over the weekend, four-star quarterback Bryce Baker reinforced his commitment to UNC after meeting with Belichick. It'll be interesting to see what other players, transfers and high school recruits, commit to the Tar Heels this month.