Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Falls Just Short in Miss Maine Pageant
Jordon Hudson fell short of a victory on Sunday.
Bill Belichick's girlfriend was named second runner-up in the Miss Maine pageant. The 24-year-old represented Hancock, her hometown. Belichick was in attendance to support her.
Shelby Howell of Bangor was named Miss Maine and will move on to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant.
Hudson was the pageant's runner-up in 2024 and was given the pageant's style award earlier on Sunday. She has competed on the pageant circuit for years.
Belichick and Hudson have been under a spotlight for months, but that has only heated up after an awkward interview with CBS, where they both came across poorly.
The 73-year-old is preparing for his first season as the head coach at North Carolina this fall, and Hudson has become heavily involved with the program.