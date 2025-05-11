SI

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Falls Just Short in Miss Maine Pageant

Ryan Phillips

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jordon Hudson fell short of a victory on Sunday.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend was named second runner-up in the Miss Maine pageant. The 24-year-old represented Hancock, her hometown. Belichick was in attendance to support her.

Shelby Howell of Bangor was named Miss Maine and will move on to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant.

Hudson was the pageant's runner-up in 2024 and was given the pageant's style award earlier on Sunday. She has competed on the pageant circuit for years.

Belichick and Hudson have been under a spotlight for months, but that has only heated up after an awkward interview with CBS, where they both came across poorly.

The 73-year-old is preparing for his first season as the head coach at North Carolina this fall, and Hudson has become heavily involved with the program.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football