CFB World Was Stunned by Report That Bill Belichick Interviewed for UNC Coaching Vacancy

I would love to know how this "interview" went.

Wouldn't it just be one question: "Hey, do you want the job?"

I love the thought of Belichick trying to sell himself to UNC.

"I know I haven't coached college in a while, but I did win, let's see here, SIX Super Bowls. Am I hired?" https://t.co/W2HBCX7I9T