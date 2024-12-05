CFB World Was Stunned by Report That Bill Belichick Interviewed for UNC Coaching Vacancy
Some eye-opening chatter was making the rounds across the college football world on Thursday amid reports from 247 Sports that Bill Belichick interviewed for the recently-vacated head coaching position at the University of North Carolina.
UNC and former coach Mack Brown parted ways on Nov. 26 and the program has already begun its search for his replacement. That search included Belichick, who Inside Carolina reports interviewed for the position earlier this week. SI confirmed that report, with sources telling Albert Breer and Pat Forde that Belichick has a genuine interest in coaching at the college level and has had multiple discussions with UNC in recent days.
Belichick, of course, last coached with the Patriots during the 2023 NFL season before leaving the franchise after 24 years. It would be a total shock for him to return to coaching at the collegiate level, and UNC feels like an equally puzzling landing spot for the 72-year-old.
College football fans across social media couldn't help but share their confusion over the report linking Belichick to the Tar Heels.