Bill Belichick Lands Star QB Who Will Also Play Lacrosse at UNC
North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick has landed the committment of quarterback Gary Merrill, a two-sport athlete and a five-star recruit in lacrosse who has committed to play both sports for the Tar Heels.
Merrill, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed his commitment to Belichick's program, as well as his intention to be a two-sport athlete in Chapel Hill, on Wednesday night.
"UNC Football and Lacrosse," Merrill wrote. "Extremely grateful for the opportunity to play football and lacrosse at the University of North Carolina. Go Heels! Ready to get to work."
In addition to being a top-ranked midfielder in lacrosse, Merrill starred at QB for Saint Anthony's High School in South Huntington, N.Y. In 13 games in his senior year Merrill threw for 1,762 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding another 1,955 yards and 32 scores on the ground. He was named New York's Gatorade Player of the Year at QB.
Since being introduced as the Tar Heels' newest coach on Dec.12, Belichick has wasted no time in hitting the recruiting trail. Between recruits and the transfer portal, the eight-time Super Bowl champion added as many as 21 student athletes to the roster over the course of the last month, the program announced earlier in January.