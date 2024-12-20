Bill Belichick, North Carolina Land Big Ten Quarterback via Transfer Portal
Bill Belichick has made his latest big move as North Carolina's head coach.
According to On 3 Sports' Ryan Fawcett, former Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne has committed to play for the Tar Heels in 2025. Browne has since confirmed the news on his own social media.
"Let's work!!! @UNCFootball #GoHeels," Browne wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Over two seasons with the Boilermakers, the 6'4", 215-pound quarterback threw for 636 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. His best game came in a 50-49 overtime loss to Illinois where he threw for 297 yards and three scores. Browne is the seventh transfer to commit to Belichick's North Carolina program since he took over in Chapel Hill last week.
Browne's commitment to UNC marks the 72-year-old head coach's second big win at the quarterback position. Just last week, Belichick was able to get 2025 four-star recruit Bryce Baker to sign with the Tar Heels. The dual-threat signal caller had originally committed to UNC—but was considering a flip to Penn State following the firing of Mack Brown in November.
After a phone call with Belichick last Thursday, Baker signed on the dotted line this past Saturday and was introduced alongside his head coach before a UNC basketball game at the Dean Dome.
Now? Chapel Bill has struck again. Browne and Baker will lead the Tar Heels' quarterback room heading into an all-important 2025 season for the first-time college head coach.