Bill Belichick Signs First Quarterback Recruit As North Carolina Coach
Just days after Bill Belichick's shocking hiring as North Carolina's new head coach, he got a prominent quarterback prospect to stick around for the "Chapel Bill" era.
Four-star quarterback Bryce Baker has decided to sign with the Tar Heels according to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett and ESPN's Eli Lederman. Baker was committed to UNC, but was considering a flip to Penn State. Belichick's hiring reinforced Baker's future on the field in Chapel Hill.
According to ESPN, Baker and Belichick had a phone conversation Thursday night briefly after the new head coach was introduced. The conversation focused on Belichick's plans leading the Tar Heels, including his intention to run a "pro program."
"Their experience in the NFL is huge," Baker said via ESPN. "They've been on the level that I'm trying to get to. I feel like that separates them from a lot of other schools. They want to develop me, and they know the intricacies that will help me get to my goals. I feel like (Belichick) will bring in the right pieces to build around me. They're going to make me a priority."
Baker is the No. 4 ranked dual-threat passer in his recruiting class according to ESPN and has been the top recruit in North Carolina's incoming class since his initial commitment in June 2023. He committed under previous head coach, Mack Brown, which brought Baker to weigh his options once Brown was fired on Nov. 26.
Now, with Belichick in house, Baker decided to stick with North Carolina as the potential signal caller of the future for the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.