Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Contract Buyout Details Open Door to NFL Return
Bill Belichick says he has no plans to go back to the NFL, but his new contract at North Carolina makes returning to the pros a possibility.
Belichick's contract as head coach of the Tar Heels has now been reviewed, and there are some interesting details above the dotted line. The deal is for $50 million over five years, but only the first three years of the contract are guaranteed. The buyout numbers also get fascinating.
The Athletic's Brendan Marks revealed that Belichick's buyout before June 1, 2025, is $10 million. After June 1, 2025, it drops to $1 million.
You might have noticed an interesting twist there. Belichick's buyout will drop to $1 million before he even spends a game on the sideline for North Carolina. It seems that $10 million number is solely to protect the school against Belichick getting an NFL job over the next few months. Basically, it guarantees he'll be the head coach for at least one season.
After the 2025 season, Belichick would be able to leave and only owe North Carolina $1 million. That money would almost certainly be paid by a prospective NFL team.
It's certainly an odd buyout but, then again, this entire situation is pretty odd. A 72-year-old legendary NFL head coach with no college football coaching experience has taken a job at a school known for its basketball program. It shouldn't shock anyone that the contract is a bit strange.