Bill Belichick Addresses Possibility of Returning to NFL After Securing UNC Job
Bill Belichick’s first press conference with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday certainly lived up to the former New England Patriots coach’s iconic reputation.
Belichick kicked things off by rallying UNC fans with a fired-up two-word message and was later gifted a perfect piece of apparel in the form of a North Carolina-branded cutoff hoodie. The highly anticipated presser also included some more serious moments, like when Belichick was asked about his future coaching college football.
“What do you say to people that fear that if you do succeed here, that you might leave for the NFL again in a year or two?”a reporter asked.
“I didn’t come here to leave,” Belichick responded, which immediately elicited widespread applause.
It was definitely the answer UNC fans and media wanted to hear considering Belichick’s decades-long experience and deep roots in the NFL. One big reason Belichick might want to return to the pro leagues? The 72-year-old is just 14 wins shy of breaking Don Shula’s all-time NFL wins record.
For now, at least, Belichick's focus appears to be entirely on his new coaching gig. In a move that sent shockwaves across the NFL and college football world, Belichick agreed to a five-year deal with North Carolina on Wednesday, replacing former Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown after Brown was fired last month.
Belichick brings to North Carolina a lifetime’s worth of glittering accolades having coached future and current Hall-of-Famers like Tom Brady and Randy Moss, but time will tell if he can find the same success at the collegiate level—and if Belichick decides to change his mind and give the NFL another go.