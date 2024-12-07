Bill Belichick, North Carolina Met for Second Time Over Tar Heels Coaching Job
Things seem to be heating up between former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina.
After an initial interview with the Tar Heels regarding their vacant head coaching job, the two sides have now met a second time—according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
"Representatives from the university again met with Belichick on Thursday in Manhattan," Jones wrote on Friday. "These talks with UNC align with what sources have said for months about Belichick, who doesn't want to be shut out of a coaching job for a second straight hiring cycle."
Notably, Jones also noted that Belichick's interview with North Carolina could be a way of signaling to NFL teams that he still has "a lot of energy" and is "not ready to shut it down."
The six-time Super Bowl champion parted ways with the Patriots back in January after 24 seasons as the team's head coach. He finished his tenure in New England with a 226-121 regular season record and a 31-13 postseason record. In total, the head coach has tallied 333 career wins—just 14 shy of Don Shula’s all-time record.
After a failed attempt at landing the Atlanta Falcons' head-coaching job last winter in his lone NFL interview, perhaps the 72-year-old is serious about the college ranks.
Should he land the job at UNC, he'd be taking over for another 70+ year old coach in Mack Brown—who the Tar Heels fired late last month. They're currently being led by interim head coach Freddie Kitchens throughout the bowl season.