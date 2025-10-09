Bill Belichick Releases Statement Amid Rumors of His UNC Job Being in Jeopardy
UNC coach Bill Belichick released a statement Wednesday night amid growing rumors over his job security.
Rumors and reports circulated Wednesday that Belichick's time in North Carolina could be coming to a swift end, and that he and the school have already discussed buyout options. Belichick responded to those rumors with a clear message, as relayed by the Tar Heels Athletics' social media account.
"I'm fully committed to UNC Football and the program we're building here," the statement from Belichick read.
Tar Heels AD Bubba Cunningham added, "Coach Belichick has the full support of the Department of Athletics and University."
Belichick has gone 2–3 through his first five games at UNC this year, which marks his inaugural season as college head coach.
Belichick's statement comes on the heels of Hulu and North Carolina reportedly nixing a sports documentary that intended to cover his first college season, according to On3. Belichick had initially announced the documentary back in August.
In addition, a report from WRAL pulled back the curtain on a potential behind-the-scenes "disaster" unfolding at UNC, with parents and players in the Tar Heels' football program calling it "an unstructured mess" and "toxic environment."
North Carolina will play a road game at Cal on Friday night.
