SI

Bill Belichick Remains Committed to North Carolina Amid Reports of NFL Interest

The former Patriots coach has no immediate plans to return to the NFL, despite reported interest from some franchises in hiring him as their next head coach.

Mike McDaniel

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick is not entertaining reported renewed NFL interest.
North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick is not entertaining reported renewed NFL interest. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has no immediate plans to return to the NFL amid reports of interest from NFL franchises with head coaching vacancies, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Russini noted that Belichick's sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina. He is out recruiting in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The report from Russini came after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that several NFL franchises, including the Las Vegas Raiders (with minority owner Tom Brady) were interested in speaking with Belichick about various head coaching vacancies.

Despite renewed interest at the professional level, Belichick seems primed to coach at the college level in 2025. As he said in his introductory press conference, he didn't go to Chapel Hill to leave.

At least at the outset, that appears to be the case.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football