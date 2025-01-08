Bill Belichick Remains Committed to North Carolina Amid Reports of NFL Interest
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has no immediate plans to return to the NFL amid reports of interest from NFL franchises with head coaching vacancies, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Russini noted that Belichick's sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina. He is out recruiting in New Jersey on Wednesday.
The report from Russini came after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that several NFL franchises, including the Las Vegas Raiders (with minority owner Tom Brady) were interested in speaking with Belichick about various head coaching vacancies.
Despite renewed interest at the professional level, Belichick seems primed to coach at the college level in 2025. As he said in his introductory press conference, he didn't go to Chapel Hill to leave.
At least at the outset, that appears to be the case.