Bill Belichick, UNC to be Featured on Offseason Version of 'Hard Knocks'
HBO's Hard Knocks will pivot to covering a college football team this offseason by featuring legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick as he takes over UNC's program in the 2025 season, sources told Front Office Sports' Ryan Glasspiegel.
This decision by the popular sports show comes after NFL Films reportedly could not find an NFL team to sign up for the season.
The NFL teams were likely influenced by the controversy caused by New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen being shown telling Saquon Barkley to test free agency on the show last year before the running back was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite coaching the New England Patriots for 24 years, the team was never featured on Hard Knocks, meaning this will be Belichick's first time highlighted on the show. Hard Knocks is known for showing the ins and outs of the football team selected, whether that's on the field or at the coaches' and players' homes. Fans will see a side of Belichick they've probably never seen before.
Details of filming and the premiere have not been released yet. But, it will likely follow the Tar Heels this summer as they prepare for the 2025 season.