Giants 'Hard Knocks' Shows Moment Joe Schoen Told Saquon Barkley to Test Free Agency
The newest episode of HBO's hit show Hard Knocks revealed the telling conversation between New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and former star running back Saquon Barkley regarding free agency value and the invitation for Barkley to test the open market.
The conversation, which was likely one of the final lines of communication between Barkley and Schoen himself, tipped the hand that New York was unlikely to bring their longtime star back for 2024.
After exchanging some pleasantries at the beginning of the call, Schoen cut to the chase.
"I just talked to Ed Berry," Schoen said, referencing Barkley's agent at CAA. "And I think, just mulling over this, the right thing to do is let you test the market and see what your value is. I don't want to do the franchise thing, or all that again, I don't want to go through that, we've both been through that. If you really want to be a Giant for life and you're interested in staying here and coming back, just see what your market is and have Ed come back to us and we'll see if we can come to an agreement."
Schoen then asked Barkley if he could have his word on coming back to the Giants before signing elsewhere, and the running back made his thoughts at the time known.
"I mean, I already told you where I want to be, so..." Barkley responded.
"Alright let's do that and see what the market says. I think it's the right thing to do. I love you man and I appreciate everything you did for the organization the two years I was here, and I'm not saying we're not gonna get something done but I think it's right that if for some reason it doesn't work out that you know that the organization thinks the world of you and everything you've done," Schoen added.
Of course, Barkley did not return to the Giants and instead signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. The 27-year-old will be out to prove that he is still one of the league's top backs as he enters his late 20s.
In 14 games last season, Barkley carried the ball 247 times for 962 yards and six touchdowns, he also added 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns as he continued to show his versatility out of the backfield.
Time will tell if Barkley will make a similar impact in Philadelphia that he made in New York, but ultimately the price for the Giants was too steep for the 27-year-old Barkley.