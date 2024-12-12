SI

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Celebrated UNC Job With One of His Classic Lines

Andy Nesbitt

Bill Belichick is the new head coach at the University of North Carolina.
Bill Belichick is the new head coach at the University of North Carolina. / Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bill Belichick shocked the football world on Wednesday when he officially became the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The 72-year-old, who has eight Super Bowl rings, is going back to school to lead a program that went 6-6 this season and will play UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park later this month.

UNC's hiring of the legendary coach is huge for college football and it will be wild to watch arguably the best coach in NFL history try to turn the Tar Heels into contenders.

Belichick's 24-year old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, seemed thrilled with the news as she shared UNC's announcement of it on Instagram. Hudson added: "We are on to Chapel Hill!!!" That, of course, plays off one of Belichick's classic lines when years ago after a tough Patriots loss he kept saying in his postgame press conference: "We're on to Cincinnati."

Bill Belichick's girlfriend was thrilled for him.
Bill Belichick's girlfriend was thrilled for him. / @Jordon_Isabella

The folks at Chapel Hill can't wait.

