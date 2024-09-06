DII Punter's Stunning 80-Yard Kick Is Contender for College Football Play of the Year
Colorado School of Mines punter Blake Doud made a name for himself Thursday night.
While the 2024 NFL season opened in Kansas City, the Division II Orediggers also kicked off their season against West Texas A&M at Marv Kay Stadium. Doud, a first-team Division II All-American last year, started his season by pinning a punt at the 11-yard line. His next kick was even better.
Late in the third quarter with Colorado School of Mines backed up on its own 19-yard line, Doud pounded the football with a powerful right-footed kick. It didn't hit the turf until it reached the other 20-yard line—and then took an Orediggers bounce to West Texas A&M's 1-yard line.
That's an 80-yard punt in the book, folks.
Football fans all over were astounded:
Doud, a redshirt junior, just might have a future punting on Sundays.