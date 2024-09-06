SI

DII Punter's Stunning 80-Yard Kick Is Contender for College Football Play of the Year

Tom Dierberger

Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines punter Blake Doud made a name for himself Thursday night.

While the 2024 NFL season opened in Kansas City, the Division II Orediggers also kicked off their season against West Texas A&M at Marv Kay Stadium. Doud, a first-team Division II All-American last year, started his season by pinning a punt at the 11-yard line. His next kick was even better.

Late in the third quarter with Colorado School of Mines backed up on its own 19-yard line, Doud pounded the football with a powerful right-footed kick. It didn't hit the turf until it reached the other 20-yard line—and then took an Orediggers bounce to West Texas A&M's 1-yard line.

That's an 80-yard punt in the book, folks.

Football fans all over were astounded:

Doud, a redshirt junior, just might have a future punting on Sundays.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football