Boise State's Ashton Jeanty to Declare for NFL Draft at End of Season
Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty confirmed that he plans to forgo his final season of eligibility at the university and enter April's NFL draft, where he will be one of the top running backs available.
Jeanty, who has rushed for 2,288 yards and has accounted for 28 total touchdowns this season, finds himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation entering Friday night's Mountain West title game against the UNLV Rebels. If the Broncos beat the Rebels for the second time this season, they'll be headed to the College Football Playoff.
While Jeanty is heading to the NFL after the season, that doesn't mean his focus right now is on the professional game, or even on the Heisman Trophy.
"I feel like I'm the best player in the country," Jeanty said at the Mountain West Conference championship press conference on Thursday. "I've put that on notice every single week, and it's just the same thing. I take it week-by-week. If I'm picked to win it, I win. But my focus right now is going out and playing my best football for my teammates and coaches and winning a championship."
Jeanty will take the field on Friday night looking to help his team reach the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.