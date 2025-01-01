Boise State's Odd-Looking Fiesta Bowl Field-Goal Attempt Had Fans Asking Same Question
Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas might want this one back.
The Broncos' offense cruised down the field on their opening drive of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Tuesday night. But on fourth-and-2 from Penn State's 28-yard line, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson opted to kick the field goal instead of go for it with Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in the backfield.
It turns out Danielson chose poorly. Dalmas, the Broncos' fifth-year senior kicker, missed the 45-yard field-goal attempt badly. He shanked it far to the left, and the football bounced to the turf well short of the goal posts.
The missed kick had the entire college football world asking the same question: Was it blocked? Or was it that bad of a miss?
"Well left," ESPN play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen said on the broadcast. "May have been deflected."
Some college football fans and media members believe the kick was simply shanked in epic fashion.
Others, however, were pretty convinced the kick was blocked.
Did Penn State get a hand on it? We may never know—at least until the game ends, that is.
Either way, the kick didn't result in any points, and Boise State trailed the Nittany Lions 14–0 after the first quarter.