Boise State's Trip to Fiesta Bowl Started With Bad Omen During Pregame Introductions
Not a great sign for Boise State.
Boise State entered the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State as significant underdogs, a role they have played to much acclaim in the past.
The Broncos' contingent was fired up during the pregame festivities, which included charging out onto the State Farm Stadium field while holding props. All was going fine until the Boise State player toting the American flag took a spill.
To address the caption of the above video: yes, this did seem to be a bad omen for the Broncos. After forcing an unsuccessful field goal attempt on the first drive of the game, the Nittany Lions easily marched down the field twice to take a 14-0 lead though 15 minutes.
