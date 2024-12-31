Penn State vs. Boise State Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for Fiesta Bowl
The first of four College Football Playoff quarterfinals will take place on Tuesday night, New Year's Eve, in Glendale, Ariz. when the No. 6 seed Penn State Nittany Lions take on the No. 3 seed Boise State Broncos in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.
The winner of the contest will move on to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan. 9. Either Penn State or Boise State will take on the winner of No. 7 seed Notre Dame and No. 2 seed Georgia, who will play each other in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's night.
Here's everything you need to know on the current ticket situation for the Fiesta Bowl.
Cheapest Tickets for the Fiesta Bowl
As of Tuesday morning, the day of the game, tickets are going for as low as $41 per ticket (before fees, of course) on Vivid Seats. The $41 ticket will earn a spot in the the 400s section of State Farm Stadium, where there are multiple tickets available at the same price in various sections of the upper deck.
Vivid Seats is not the only secondary ticket provider that boasts cheap tickets to this contest. Both SeatGeek and StubHub also provide ticket options in the low $40 range across the upper deck of the stadium.
As far as major bowl games go, especially one that features two teams vying for a national championship in January, it's certainly not a bad price to pay.
Most Expensive Tickets for the Fiesta Bowl
While you can get into the Fiesta Bowl for a price equivalent to taking your significant other out to dinner, there are also more expensive ticket options available for those looking for a more enhanced experience in Glendale.
Vivid Seats is offering four tickets in section 112, row 2 near the end zone on the Penn State sideline for a hefty price of $1,171 per ticket (before fees). SeatGeek has two seats available in section 129, row 1 near midfield on the Boise State sideline for $867 per ticket (before fees). The most expensive tickets on the secondary market belong to StubHub, which have two tickets together in section 214, row 1 on the Penn State sideline between the 20 and 30-yard lines going for $2,081 per ticket before fees. The seats are together on an aisle.