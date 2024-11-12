Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Steps Away From Team After Benching
The Boston College Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak over the weekend when they defeated the Syracuse Orange, 37-31.
Starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who has been banged-up for much of this season, was replaced by backup Grayson James. James completed 5-of-6 passing attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown pass in relief of Castellanos, which helped the Eagles capture their fifth win of the season.
Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien is sticking with James as his starter moving forward, which he announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Castellanos is stepping away from the team, O'Brien said, as a result of the move.
"Tommy [Castellanos] has done a great job for us," O'Brien told the media on Tuesday. "He's an awesome competitor. We have a lot of respect for Tommy. Obviously, he wasn't real thrilled with [the change] so he's taking a couple days [away from the team], so I'll get back to you on that one. But Grayson James will be the starter."
Castellanos has started 21 games over the past two seasons for the Eagles. This year, in eight games, he has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has not turned the ball over much, but the passing game has been a work-in-progress all season long for the Eagles.
Now James will be the starter moving forward as the Eagles try to make a bowl game. At 5-4, Boston College needs one win in its final three-game stretch featuring a road trip to No. 13 SMU and home games against North Carolina and Pittsburgh.
As for Castellanos, his future in Chestnut Hill is uncertain.