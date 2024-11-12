SI

Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Steps Away From Team After Benching

The Eagles are making a quarterback change.

Mike McDaniel

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien has benched Thomas Castellanos, who subsequently stepped away from the team.
Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien has benched Thomas Castellanos, who subsequently stepped away from the team. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak over the weekend when they defeated the Syracuse Orange, 37-31.

Starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who has been banged-up for much of this season, was replaced by backup Grayson James. James completed 5-of-6 passing attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown pass in relief of Castellanos, which helped the Eagles capture their fifth win of the season.

Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien is sticking with James as his starter moving forward, which he announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Castellanos is stepping away from the team, O'Brien said, as a result of the move.

"Tommy [Castellanos] has done a great job for us," O'Brien told the media on Tuesday. "He's an awesome competitor. We have a lot of respect for Tommy. Obviously, he wasn't real thrilled with [the change] so he's taking a couple days [away from the team], so I'll get back to you on that one. But Grayson James will be the starter."

Castellanos has started 21 games over the past two seasons for the Eagles. This year, in eight games, he has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has not turned the ball over much, but the passing game has been a work-in-progress all season long for the Eagles.

Now James will be the starter moving forward as the Eagles try to make a bowl game. At 5-4, Boston College needs one win in its final three-game stretch featuring a road trip to No. 13 SMU and home games against North Carolina and Pittsburgh.

As for Castellanos, his future in Chestnut Hill is uncertain.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football