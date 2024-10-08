SI

Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections for the 2024 College Football Season

Let's take a look at some potential postseason matchups.

Patrick Andres

Texas and Washington battle in the 2024 Sugar Bowl.
Texas and Washington battle in the 2024 Sugar Bowl. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was a time when bowl projections were not quite easy, but at least sensible. The ACC and SEC met in the Peach Bowl every year, the Big Ten and Big 12 in the Alamo Bowl, and so on.

Like a lot about college football, those days are gone. Those who attempt to forecast where teams will end up in the postseason will have a tall task ahead of them this year. The College Football Playoff has expanded from four to 12 teams, and because of that, four teams will play in two bowl games. The controlled demolition of the Pac-12 means that many bowl tie-ins have not been properly reallocated. All that comes on the heels of increased flexibility regarding conference tie-ins in recent years, with many leagues tied to bowl games on a rotational basis.

Undeterred, we at SI have tried to take a stab at how the bowl picture would look if the season ended today. There are a number of unconventional matchups on here, and a couple of recent rematches—this is your one and only warning. The bloated Big Ten in particular appears poised to gobble up a number of slots traditionally assigned to other conferences.

The process for solving this sudoku puzzle unfolded thusly. First, we gamed out the College Football Playoff using the AP Top 25. Simple enough. Then, we allocated teams into conference tie-ins based on the rest of the top 25 and the all-important "Also Receiving Votes" section. After that, we went down the list of FBS teams by record; College Football Reference's rudimentary Simple Rating System served as the tiebreaker.

Without further ado—assuming you haven't Ctrl-F-ed your team already—here is an early look at how the 2024 bowl schedule might pan out. Put A Charlie Brown Christmas on the stereo and read on.

Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections for the 2024 Season

GAME

LOCATION

DATE

PROJECTED MATCHUP

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

Dec. 14

North Carolina Central vs. Florida A&M

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Dec. 14

Arizona vs. Marshall

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Dec. 17

Liberty vs. Texas State

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Dec. 18

Maryland vs. Louisiana-Monroe

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Dec. 18

Arizona State vs. UNLV

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

Dec. 19

James Madison vs. Western Kentucky

Cure Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 20

Central Michigan vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 20

Tulane vs. South Carolina

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1

Athens, Ga.

Dec. 20

No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Georgia

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2

University Park, Pa.

Dec. 21

No. 11 Clemson vs. No. 6 Penn State

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Dec. 21

No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Alabama

College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4

Eugene, Ore.

Dec. 21

No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Oregon

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Dec. 23

Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina

Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

Dec. 23

Michigan State vs. Northern Illinois

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Dec. 24

Sam Houston vs. North Texas

Detroit Bowl

Detroit

Dec. 26

Rutgers vs. Toledo

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Dec. 26

West Virginia vs. Nebraska

68 Ventures Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Dec. 26

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham

Dec. 27

Virginia Tech vs. Florida

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth

Dec. 27

UCF vs. Minnesota

Liberty Bowl

Memphis

Dec. 27

Colorado vs. Vanderbilt

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Dec. 27

Duke vs. Washington State

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

Dec. 27

Texas A&M vs. Utah

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Dec. 28

Memphis vs. Boston College

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Dec. 28

Iowa vs. Louisville

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Dec. 28

Arkansas State vs. Fresno State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 28

Kansas State vs. Virginia

Arizona Bowl

Tucson

Dec. 28

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 28

Georgia Tech vs. Navy

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Dec. 28

Washington vs. BYU

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Dec. 28

Oregon State vs. Army

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Dec. 30

Illinois vs. Missouri

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa

Dec. 31

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31

Pittsburgh vs. USC

Citrus Bowl

Orlando

Dec. 31

Indiana vs. LSU

Texas Bowl

Houston

Dec. 31

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Dec. 31

No. 12 Boise State or No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Iowa State

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Jan. 1

No. 11 Clemson or No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Jan. 1

No. 10 Ole Miss or No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Jan. 1

No. 9 Tennessee or No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Texas

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville

Jan. 2

SMU vs. Kentucky

First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Jan. 3

California vs. Cincinnati

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Charlotte

Jan. 3

Michigan vs. Syracuse

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Jan. 4

Connecticut vs. Ohio

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jan. 9

Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner

Cotton Bowl

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 10

Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner

National Championship

Atlanta

Jan. 20

Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

