Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections for the 2024 College Football Season
There was a time when bowl projections were not quite easy, but at least sensible. The ACC and SEC met in the Peach Bowl every year, the Big Ten and Big 12 in the Alamo Bowl, and so on.
Like a lot about college football, those days are gone. Those who attempt to forecast where teams will end up in the postseason will have a tall task ahead of them this year. The College Football Playoff has expanded from four to 12 teams, and because of that, four teams will play in two bowl games. The controlled demolition of the Pac-12 means that many bowl tie-ins have not been properly reallocated. All that comes on the heels of increased flexibility regarding conference tie-ins in recent years, with many leagues tied to bowl games on a rotational basis.
Undeterred, we at SI have tried to take a stab at how the bowl picture would look if the season ended today. There are a number of unconventional matchups on here, and a couple of recent rematches—this is your one and only warning. The bloated Big Ten in particular appears poised to gobble up a number of slots traditionally assigned to other conferences.
The process for solving this sudoku puzzle unfolded thusly. First, we gamed out the College Football Playoff using the AP Top 25. Simple enough. Then, we allocated teams into conference tie-ins based on the rest of the top 25 and the all-important "Also Receiving Votes" section. After that, we went down the list of FBS teams by record; College Football Reference's rudimentary Simple Rating System served as the tiebreaker.
Without further ado—assuming you haven't Ctrl-F-ed your team already—here is an early look at how the 2024 bowl schedule might pan out. Put A Charlie Brown Christmas on the stereo and read on.
GAME
LOCATION
DATE
PROJECTED MATCHUP
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta
Dec. 14
North Carolina Central vs. Florida A&M
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Dec. 14
Arizona vs. Marshall
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Dec. 17
Liberty vs. Texas State
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Dec. 18
Maryland vs. Louisiana-Monroe
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Dec. 18
Arizona State vs. UNLV
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Dec. 19
James Madison vs. Western Kentucky
Cure Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 20
Central Michigan vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 20
Tulane vs. South Carolina
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1
Athens, Ga.
Dec. 20
No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Georgia
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2
University Park, Pa.
Dec. 21
No. 11 Clemson vs. No. 6 Penn State
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Dec. 21
No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Alabama
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4
Eugene, Ore.
Dec. 21
No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Oregon
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Dec. 23
Buffalo vs. Coastal Carolina
Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Dec. 23
Michigan State vs. Northern Illinois
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Dec. 24
Sam Houston vs. North Texas
Detroit Bowl
Detroit
Dec. 26
Rutgers vs. Toledo
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Dec. 26
West Virginia vs. Nebraska
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Dec. 26
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham
Dec. 27
Virginia Tech vs. Florida
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth
Dec. 27
UCF vs. Minnesota
Liberty Bowl
Memphis
Dec. 27
Colorado vs. Vanderbilt
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Dec. 27
Duke vs. Washington State
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Dec. 27
Texas A&M vs. Utah
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Dec. 28
Memphis vs. Boston College
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Dec. 28
Iowa vs. Louisville
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Dec. 28
Arkansas State vs. Fresno State
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 28
Kansas State vs. Virginia
Arizona Bowl
Tucson
Dec. 28
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Dec. 28
Georgia Tech vs. Navy
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Dec. 28
Washington vs. BYU
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Dec. 28
Oregon State vs. Army
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Dec. 30
Illinois vs. Missouri
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 31
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31
Pittsburgh vs. USC
Citrus Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 31
Indiana vs. LSU
Texas Bowl
Houston
Dec. 31
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Dec. 31
No. 12 Boise State or No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Iowa State
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Jan. 1
No. 11 Clemson or No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Jan. 1
No. 10 Ole Miss or No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Jan. 1
No. 9 Tennessee or No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Texas
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville
Jan. 2
SMU vs. Kentucky
First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Jan. 3
California vs. Cincinnati
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte
Jan. 3
Michigan vs. Syracuse
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Jan. 4
Connecticut vs. Ohio
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jan. 9
Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
Jan. 10
Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner
National Championship
Atlanta
Jan. 20
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner