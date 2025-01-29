Bret Bielema Takes Massive Shot at Jim Harbaugh As Michigan Sets for NCAA Fight
As the Michigan Wolverines' 137-page document response to the NCAA's notice of sign-stealing allegations and other violations comes to light, one Big Ten coach took the opportunity to take a shot at former Wolverines—and current Los Angeles Chargers—coach Jim Harbaugh.
As the document makes clear, the Wolverines are prepared to drop the gloves and take on the NCAA, but one Big Ten coach, Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini, couldn't help but point out that Harbaugh, who was the Wolverines' coach when the alleged sign-stealing occurred, isn't currently with his alma mater to join the fight.
Bielema took to X (formerly Twitter) and, using Harbaugh's own words against him, fired a shot at the Chargers coach.
Harbaugh, hired by Michigan in December of 2014, went on to post an 89-25 record while winning one national championship in nine seasons in Ann Arbor. But the Wolverines' title-winning season in '23 was mired in controversy from the start.
Harbaugh found himself in hot water with the NCAA when Michigan received a notice of allegations in January of '23, stating that the program had violated NCAA rules by making contacts with recruits during a mandated dead period, and also that Harbaugh himself lied or misled the NCAA about said allegations, a more serious offense in the eyes of the association.
Bielema seemed to reference Harbaugh's alleged misstep in another post on X.
Michigan in August of '23 suspended Harbaugh for three games after he and the NCAA failed to come to a resolution—a four-game suspension—in the infractions case.
But the trouble was only beginning for the Wolverines. As Harbaugh returned to the sidelines and Michigan continued to win on the field, the NCAA in October of '23 notified the Big Ten and the Wolverines that it had received allegations the program was involved in a sign-stealing scheme.
Wolverines former off-field analyst Connor Stalions was believed to be at the center of the elaborate scheme, which included a significant paper trail. Stalions later resigned.
As investigations into the sign-stealing commenced and continued, Big Ten coaches expressed frustration with the process. The Big Ten in November of '23 suspended Harbaugh for three games.
After ultimately winning the national title, Harbaugh, seeing the writing on the wall, departed for the NFL and was hired by the Chargers in January of 2024. Later that year, the NCAA in August of '24 handed Harbaugh a four-year show cause penalty for the recruiting infractions, which effectively banned him from college athletics until August of 2028.