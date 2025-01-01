SI

Bret Bielema Gives Two-Word Explanation For Citrus Bowl Incident With Shane Beamer

Citrus Bowl altercation was addressed by both coaches in the postgame.

Kyle Koster

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Illinois prevailed over South Carolina, 21-17, in the most heated Cheez-It Citrus Bowl that has ever been contested following an altercation between head coaches Bret Bielema and Shane Beamer during an injury timeout.

While checking up on an injured Illinois player, Bielema busted out the substitution signal officials use, as there had been some controversy about the speed with with each team was sending in replacements from the sideline earlier in the contest. Beamer didn't much care for that, and ratcheted up his intensity to a level not usually seen mere hours after watching a mascot officiate a wedding.

Both coaches were asked about the heated verbal exchange during their media availabilities, with Beamer saying he's never seen anything like that in all his years of football and categorizing the move as "bush league."

Bielema was less responsive.

“Football game,” Bielema said. “I think the best thing to happen, we got ourselves in a bowl that means a lot to this program. 10 wins, fifth time in school history. We want to build something sustainable. Can’t say enough about our kids and their effort and obviously a very good South Carolina team, very excited to get a W.”

So there you have it. It was a football game. And people say there are too many bowls.

