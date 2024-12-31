SI

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Wedding Shows True Love Still Exists

While things got testy on the field, love was still in the air at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Tyler Lauletta

A couple gets married at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
A couple gets married at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. / @CitrusBowl / X
Bowl season’s chaotic streak kept going on Tuesday at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, where one happy couple decided to tie the knot in front of family, friends, loved ones, and the Cheez-It mascot Ched-Z.

While it’s tough to top the Pop-Tarts Bowl in terms of viral sensation—not every bowl game can ritualistically sacrifice a breakfast pastry to be eaten by the victorious team—the Cheez-It Bowl did everything it could to get close, throwing an on-field wedding with a mascot officiant.

Erin Doolin and Erik Yakes got married at Camping World Stadium in the middle of a close battle between South Carolina and Illinois.

Let’s take a look at the happy couple.

Seems like they had a great time.

In other zany mascot antics, Ched-Z was kicked through the uprights.

While the wedding brought positive vibes to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl festivities, on the field the Gamecocks and Illini were going at it, with head coaches Shane Beamer and Bret Bielema trading barbs from across the field in a heated exchange.

Let’s hope the postgame handshake doesn’t get in the way of the wedding reception.

