Brian Kelly Has CeeDee Lamb Moment With Sideline Official in LSU's Win Over Clemson
LSU coach Brian Kelly channeled Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb in an unfortunate manner during the Tigers' game against Clemson.
In the fourth quarter of LSU's game, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik attempted a pass down the field. As the sideline official ran backward to keep up with the play, he appeared to trip up Kelly, who was sent tumbling to the ground. The pass fell incomplete, but not before Kelly was sent to his back on the sideline. Several assistant coaches came over to try to help Kelly up, but he stood up on his own accord.
The moment was reminiscent of when Lamb was trucked on the sideline by a referee during the Cowboys' preseason game against the Rams earlier this month. Lamb was even penalized for being too close to the field of play.
After Kelly tumbled down, LSU managed to hold on to their 17-10 lead, and win the game over the No. 4 ranked team thanks to an impressive defensive effort. The Tigers will follow up their Week 1 road victory with a game against Louisiana Tech next week.