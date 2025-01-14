Brian Kelly Shares Rooting Interest for CFP Title Game
Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly left the program on bad terms in 2021 when he went to LSU, but he doesn't seem to hold ill feelings towards the team where he coached for 12 years.
In fact, Kelly is publicly rooting for the Fighting Irish in the National Championship game vs. Ohio State set for Monday, Jan. 20.
"I'm happy for all those guys, I pull for them," Kelly told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "A lot of the guys there that are on both sides of the ball, I recruited. Obviously I want to see those guys win it all, and I think they're in a great position. Totally excited for those guys."
Notre Dame has won 11 national titles in its history, with the last one coming in 1988. Kelly took the Fighting Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances, but Notre Dame lost in the semifinals in the 2018 and '20 seasons.
Kelly has yet to reach that same level of success at LSU since taking over the Tigers program in 2022. LSU went 9–4 this season and captured the Texas Bowl with a win over Baylor.
We'll see if coach Marcus Freeman can end the drought for the Fighting Irish and capture a national title on Monday.