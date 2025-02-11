SI

Buffalo, Head Football Coach Pete Lembo Agree to Contract Extension

Buffalo extended coach Pete Lembo following a 9-4 season and Bahamas Bowl win.

Mike McDaniel

The University of Buffalo has agreed to a contract extension with head coach Pete Lembo.
The University of Buffalo has agreed to a contract extension with head coach Pete Lembo. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The University of Buffalo has agreed to a contract extension with head coach Pete Lembo after the 54-year-old led the Bulls to a 9–4 season and a Bahamas Bowl victory in his first year on the job, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Lembo's nine wins at Buffalo was the most by a first-year head coach in the history of the Buffalo program. The Bulls went 6-2 in the MAC.

The 2024 season marked Lembo's first as a head coach in nine years. He previously coached Ball State from 2011 to '15, where he went 33–29 in five seasons on the job. He resigned at the conclusion of the '15 season to take an assistant head coaching job at Maryland. Since then, Lembo has coached at Rice, Memphis and South Carolina prior to arriving in Buffalo, where his leadership paid immediate dividends for the Bulls program.

Lembo's new contract will take him through the 2029 season.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football