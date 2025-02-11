Buffalo, Head Football Coach Pete Lembo Agree to Contract Extension
The University of Buffalo has agreed to a contract extension with head coach Pete Lembo after the 54-year-old led the Bulls to a 9–4 season and a Bahamas Bowl victory in his first year on the job, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Lembo's nine wins at Buffalo was the most by a first-year head coach in the history of the Buffalo program. The Bulls went 6-2 in the MAC.
The 2024 season marked Lembo's first as a head coach in nine years. He previously coached Ball State from 2011 to '15, where he went 33–29 in five seasons on the job. He resigned at the conclusion of the '15 season to take an assistant head coaching job at Maryland. Since then, Lembo has coached at Rice, Memphis and South Carolina prior to arriving in Buffalo, where his leadership paid immediate dividends for the Bulls program.
Lembo's new contract will take him through the 2029 season.