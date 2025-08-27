Travis Kelce's Alma Mater Cleverly Used Taylor Swift Engagement to Sell Tickets
Most waxed poetic about the beauty of love after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift unexpectedly announced their engagement on Tuesday. The Cincinnati Bearcats, however, were all business.
Cincinnati, which is Kelce's alma mater, saw the engagement news as a perfect opportunity to bring in some extra ticket sales ahead of their 2025–26 football season.
The Bearcats paid homage to Kelce and Swift's "love story" in a social media post that started off with a sweet line but quickly turned into a capitalist venture.
"Write a love story of your own this season at Nippert Stadium," the post read on X (formerly Twitter). "We're selling a limited number of tickets to Northwestern St. and UCF for just $13 each and making even fewer season tickets available for just $87."
Cincinnati provided links for both ticket options, and added emojis of a church and a white heart for good measure:
Gotta tip your cap to them for that one.
Cincinnati will play Nebraska in their season-opener on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The two teams haven't faced each other in over a century, with their last meeting dating back to 1906 when the Bearcats got clobbered 41–0.