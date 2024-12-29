BYU Player Believes His One Request for ABC's Alamo Bowl Broadcast Wasn't Honored
The BYU Cougars were aware they likely weren't going to be the center of attention at the Alamo Bowl on Saturday.
The Cougars were up against Colorado, which features Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and coach Deion Sanders—a trio that has dominated the college football zeitgeist over the last two years.
So, BYU offensive lineman Connor Pay took matters into his own hands and asked ABC, who was broadcasting the game, to try to talk about his team more.
"He walked up out of [the production meeting] and said to us, 'Talk about BYU just a little bit, would you?'" play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch said during the broadcast. "Well, we're talking about [Connor Pay], and we're talking about BYU now. I'm sure the fans in Provo would love us to talk about BYU the whole night."
Pay responded to a video of this broadcasting clip stating how he's heard ABC still didn't talk about BYU that much, even though the Cougars crushed the Buffaloes 36–14 to win the Alamo Bowl.
"Haven’t watched the broadcast version, but from what I’m hearing it didn’t work," Pay said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I did my best guys I’m sorry lol."
The talk about Colorado won't die down any time soon, not until after the NFL draft at least, but maybe now sports media will be talking more about BYU after their impressive win over Colorado.