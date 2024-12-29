Travis Hunter's Historic College Football Career Ends With Colorado Loss to BYU in Alamo Bowl
The historic college football career of Travis Hunter has come to an end.
After Colorado's 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the 2024 Alamo Bowl on Saturday night, the two-way star is all but officially headed to the NFL.
Hunter's career in college football will go down as one of the very best despite ending in defeat. Not only was he one of the sport's only true two-way players in history—playing both wide receiver and cornerback—but he did so at an elite level. The 21-year-old won his second-consecutive Paul Hornung Award in 2024 as college football's most versatile player.
But that's not all—not even close, in fact. Over two seasons of FBS play with Colorado, Hunter was a two-time All-American, a first-team All-Pac-12 member in 2023, a first-team All-Big 12 member in '24 (on both offense and defense), the '24 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the '24 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner (nation's best wide receiver), the Chuck Bednarik Award winner (nation's best defensive player), and—of course—the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.
Hunter hauled in four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in Saturday night's loss to BYU. For the season, he tallied 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 16 total touchdowns. He did so while also playing cornerback at a high level (32 tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions, and a forced fumble) and according to ESPN, playing 84% of Colorado's snaps in 2024. No other FBS player accounted for more than 56%.
Alongside his quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Hunter is widely considered to be one of the top prospects entering this upcoming April's NFL draft.