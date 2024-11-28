Cal Football Equipment Manager Who Made Viral Tackle Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl
It's been quite the week for Trevor Skogerboe.
Skogerboe, an assistant equipment director at Cal, went viral over the weekend for tackling a fan who was trying to steal a helmet as the Golden Bears faithful stormed the field following a 24–21 victory over rival Stanford at California Memorial Stadium.
That tackle—which has gained the praise of many across the college football world, including Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox—earned Skogerboe a spot among the sport's greatest talents in February.
Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, announced Wednesday that Skogerboe accepted his official invite to the annual showcase set for Feb. 1 at South Alabama.
No, Skogerboe won't be suiting up at linebacker at the 2025 Senior Bowl. But he will be a part of the equipment staff responsible for working the postseason college football All-Star game.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual event showcasing the best NFL draft prospects among players who completed their collegiate eligibility. The game has featured many current NFL stars over the years, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who were named Senior Bowl MVPs in 2016 and '20.
If another fan attempts some sort of thievery on Skogerboe's watch at the Senior Bowl, expect the NFL scouts in attendance to take note. He could be working on Sundays in no time.