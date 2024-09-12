Utah QB Cam Rising 'Unlikely to Play' vs. Utah State Due to Finger Injury
Utah Utes starting quarterback Cam Rising is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against Utah State due to a hand injury he suffered in last Saturday's victory over Baylor, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
Rising injured his finger late in the second quarter of Utah's 23-12 win in Week 2, and did not return to the game. Utah was leading 23-3 at the time, which came with two minutes remaining in the first half.
Rising did not suffer any broken bones in his injured finger and is expected to return to the starting lineup in Week 4 against Oklahoma State.
The Utes star sat out all of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury suffered in the 2022 Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. However, in two partial games this season for the No. 12 Utes, he has completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 346 yards and seven touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.
Utah travels to Utah State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.