SI

Utah QB Cam Rising 'Unlikely to Play' vs. Utah State Due to Finger Injury

Rising will likely sit out Saturday's game due to his finger injury, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Mike McDaniel

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is unlikely to play against Utah State after injuring his hand in a Week 2 victory against Baylor.
Utah quarterback Cam Rising is unlikely to play against Utah State after injuring his hand in a Week 2 victory against Baylor. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Utah Utes starting quarterback Cam Rising is unlikely to play in Saturday's game against Utah State due to a hand injury he suffered in last Saturday's victory over Baylor, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

Rising injured his finger late in the second quarter of Utah's 23-12 win in Week 2, and did not return to the game. Utah was leading 23-3 at the time, which came with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Rising did not suffer any broken bones in his injured finger and is expected to return to the starting lineup in Week 4 against Oklahoma State.

The Utes star sat out all of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury suffered in the 2022 Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. However, in two partial games this season for the No. 12 Utes, he has completed 18-of-29 pass attempts for 346 yards and seven touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.

Utah travels to Utah State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football