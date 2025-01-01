Cam Skattebo Threw Up 'Profusely' on Sidelines During Peach Bowl
Cam Skattebo is having a rough afternoon during Arizona State's Peach Bowl showdown with Texas.
The Longhorns' defense had done a great job bottling up the Sun Devils' offense during the contest, though Skattebo had gotten some things going on the ground. Still, frustration boiled over early in the contest with Texas ahead and he yelled at his teammates on the sidelines. Later, when the Longhorns scored to take a 24-8 lead, Arizona State's star running back lost his lunch.
During the fourth quarter, ESPN's broadcast informed viewers that Skattebo was "vomiting profusely" on Arizona State's sideline.
Nothing about that sounds good. And in that video Skattebo looked to be in rough shape.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Skattebo and the Sun Devils finally broke through for their first touchdown as he took a pitch then threw a pass to Malik McClain for a 42-yard touchdown. After securing the two-point conversion, Arizona State trailed 24-16 with 6:31 remaining.
Hopefully that makes his stomach feel better. After that score, Skattebo had 131 yards on 25 carries (5.2 yards per carry), plus 21 yards on five receptions.