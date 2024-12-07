Cameron Skattebo Inspired the Perfect Adam Sandler Tribute From Commentator Jesse Palmer
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo had himself a game in the Big 12 championship on Saturday.
Through three quarters, Skattebo had 16 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, helping the Sun Devils out to a dominant 45–10 lead over Iowa State.
Skattebo runs like a freight train, and on one particular play, inspired quite the call from color commentator Jesse Palmer.
“Skattebo-hoooooo,” Palmer teased as the broadcast went to commercial, in the sing-song voice of an Adam Sandler character. The moment left play-by-play man Joe Tessitore unable to contain his laughter.
As the game began to creep its way from a title fight to a blowout, Palmer and Tessitore found plenty of ways to entertain themselves.
With a win, the Sun Devils will secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.