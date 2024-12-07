SI

Cameron Skattebo Inspired the Perfect Adam Sandler Tribute From Commentator Jesse Palmer

Joe Tessitore couldn’t stop laughing.

Tyler Lauletta

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo had himself a game in the Big 12 championship on Saturday.

Through three quarters, Skattebo had 16 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, helping the Sun Devils out to a dominant 45–10 lead over Iowa State.

Skattebo runs like a freight train, and on one particular play, inspired quite the call from color commentator Jesse Palmer.

“Skattebo-hoooooo,” Palmer teased as the broadcast went to commercial, in the sing-song voice of an Adam Sandler character. The moment left play-by-play man Joe Tessitore unable to contain his laughter.

As the game began to creep its way from a title fight to a blowout, Palmer and Tessitore found plenty of ways to entertain themselves.

With a win, the Sun Devils will secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Home/College Football