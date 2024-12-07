SI

How Boise State's Win Over UNLV Impacts College Football Playoff Bracket

The Broncos clinched their first CFP appearance in program history Friday night.

Tom Dierberger

Jeanty fires up the crowd at Albertsons Stadium.
Jeanty fires up the crowd at Albertsons Stadium. / Loren Orr/Getty Images
In this story:

Boise State is officially the first team to effectively secure a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.

Behind 209 rushing yards from Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos defeated UNLV 21–7 at Albertsons Stadium on Friday night to secure the 2024 Mountain West championship and an automatic bid into the tournament as one of the five highest-ranked conference champions.

"This means everything," Jeanty said on the ESPN broadcast after the game. " ... It's a dream come true. I love this team."

Slotted at No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, Boise State now is likely to secure a first-round bye into the quarterfinals as one of the four highest-ranked teams of the five auto bids. It's not guaranteed, however, and the winner of the Big 12 championship on Saturday between No. 15 Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State likely represents the biggest threat to bounce the Broncos from a top-four seed.

The other three first-round bye slots will likely be determined by the winners of three conference championship games Saturday in the Big Ten (No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State), the SEC (No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia) and the ACC (No. 8 SMU vs. No. 17 Clemson).

The official College Football Playoff bracket will be unveiled on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET Sunday.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football