College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Matchups: Dates, Times, Streaming, Locations
Now that the first round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff has come to a close, it's time to get ready for the Quarterfinals.
The higher seed hosted the first-round games of the tournament but now that we're down to eight teams we're also on to neutral sites—with the Quarterfinal contests serving as four of the classic "New Year's Six" bowl games.
The final NY6 games will be the Semifinals on Jan. 9 and 10—but let's not get ahead of ourselves, here's a look at the four Quarterfinal matchups and how to watch each one:
How to Watch Fiesta Bowl: Penn State vs. Boise State
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Location: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
After taking down SMU 38-10 on Saturday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions will now take Boise State in the CFP Quarterfinal.
The Broncos earned a first-round bye in the tournament thanks to finishing as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions. Led by Heisman finalist running back Ashton Jeanty, they're sure to be a tougher out than the Mustangs were.
Boise State will be the "home team" for the neutral-site Fiesta Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve from Glendale, Ariz.'s State Farm Stadium.
How to Watch Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
In what turned out to be the most competitive game of the first round, Texas rode their run game to a 38-24 win over Clemson on Saturday night.
The Longhorns are now matched up against No. 4 Arizona State in the Quarterfinals. Led by 34-year-old head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils finished 2024 with an 11-2 record and as Big 12 Conference champions—leading to a first-round bye.
The Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl will play host to the quarterfinal matchup between Texas and ASU, with kick off from Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium set for 1:00 p.m. EST on New Year's Day.
How to Watch Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day proved some doubters wrong on Saturday night with their dominant 42-17 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.
The win matches them up against the country's No. 1 team in the Oregon Ducks. After going 12–0 in the regular season, Oregon won Big Ten Championship over Penn State. Their undefeated record earned them not only the No. 1 seed in the playoff, but also a first-round bye.
Their matchup against the Buckeyes will take place from Pasadena's Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.
How to Watch Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025
- Time: 8:45 p.m. EST
- Location: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
In the game that started it all, Notre Dame took down their cross-state rival Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night in South Bend. The 27-17 final was no where near indicative of how the contest went, with the Irish wiping the floor with IU and sending CFP truthers into a tizzy.
The win matches them up with No. 2 Georgia, who beat Texas in the SEC Championship earlier this month to earn themselves a first-round bye. One storyline to watch: the Bulldogs may be without starting quarterback Carson Beck for this one. He left their win over the Longhorns with an elbow injury.
ND and Georgia's neutral site Quarterfinal contest—the Allstate Sugar Bowl—will take place at New Orleans's Caesars Superdome with kickoff set for 8:45 p.m. EST on New Year's Day.