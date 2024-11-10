Carson Beck’s Sideline Look Late in Georgia’s Loss to Ole Miss Made Fans So Angry
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs suffered a brutal loss on Saturday, falling to Ole Miss, 28-10, in a showdown between two SEC powers. Georgia is now 7-2 on the season and we'll have to see how far they will fall in the rankings and what this loss will do to their position in the College Football Playoff race.
Senior quarterback Carson Beck had a rough game in the loss, throwing for just 186 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
One moment for Beck in the final minutes of the loss didn't sit well with Georgia fans, as he was seen smiling while talking with backup quarterback Jaden Rashada.
Fans ripped him pretty good for that:
