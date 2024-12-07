CFB World Hypes Up Ashton Jeanty's Heisman Case After Long TD Run vs. UNLV
While Colorado's Travis Hunter is the heavy favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy next weekend, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is doing everything in his power to make voters think twice before turning in their ballots.
The running back, who has an extra game on Hunter with the Broncos qualifying for the Mountain West championship game, broke off a 75-yard run for a touchdown on Friday night against UNLV—increasing Boise's lead to 21-0 before halftime.
The run put Jeanty well over 100 yards rushing on the night, marking the 13th time in as many games that he's hit the century mark on the ground this season.
Prior to Friday's contest against the Rebels, Jeanty had racked up an incredible 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns on 312 rush attempts this year—an average of 7.3 yards per carry. Add to it his 150+ yards and counting in the conference championship, and the college football world was pleading for him to take home the Heisman on social media:
If Jeanty and the Broncos finish the job on Friday night and become Mountain West champions, they'll automatically quality for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. If they finish as one of the four highest-ranked conference champions, they would also receive a bye to the quarterfinals.
The CFP bracket will be unveiled on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.