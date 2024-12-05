Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Sweep Big 12 Player of the Year Awards
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter have taken home the Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards, the conference announced on Thursday.
Sanders, the eldest son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, led the conference in passing yards (3,926), passing touchdowns (35), completion percentage (74.2%) and efficiency rating (168.8) over the course of the 12-week regular season. He also added four touchdowns on the ground.
Hunter—the consensus Heisman Trophy favorite—tallied 31 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 2024. Not that it counts towards his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy, but he also led the Big 12 in receptions (92), receiving touchdowns (12) and was second in receiving yards (1,152).
The pair of teammates are the first since 2020 (Iowa State's RB Breece Hall and LB Mike Rose) to sweep the Big 12 conferences awards. It also marks the third time in Colorado Buffaloes history that they've taken both conference awards home (1989: QB Darian Hagan, DE Alfred Williams and 1990: RB Eric Bieniemy and DE Alfred Williams).
The Buffaloes did not qualify for the Big 12 Championship this coming Saturday, but are bowl-eligible at 9–3 and according to head coach Deion Sanders, "our kids are going to play."
Sanders and Hunter are both expected to be selected among the top several picks in the 2025 NFL draft this coming April.